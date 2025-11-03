National Media Office, WAM celebrate UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Media Office (NMO) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) celebrated UAE Flag Day by raising the national flag atop the NMO headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of employees from both entities.

The event symbolised loyalty, pride in the nation’s emblem, and reaffirmed the spirit of belonging and pride in the wise leadership.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, said that 3rd November is a cherished national occasion on which Emiratis renew their pledge to uphold the flag as a symbol of unity, shared destiny, and pride. He noted that national belonging is a responsibility that inspires continuous work to strengthen the UAE’s leadership position and instil in future generations the values of loyalty and patriotism so that the nation’s flag always flies high.

He added that celebrating Flag Day is an opportunity to honour the UAE’s remarkable achievements and reaffirm the determination to build upon this proud legacy, emphasising that every success achieved by the nation reflects the vision of its wise leadership and the dedication of every citizen contributing to the UAE’s standing as a model of leadership, stability, tolerance, and innovation regionally and globally.

Dr. Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE flag will remain a symbol of pride and sovereignty and a driving force to continue the nation’s journey of progress and achievement, founded by the UAE’s Founding Fathers, towards a future defined by renewal, innovation, and sustainable development.

At the end of the ceremony, participants extended their warmest congratulations and blessings to the UAE’s leadership on the occasion of Flag Day.