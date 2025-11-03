Flag Day renews pride in UAE’s exceptional journey shaped by leadership's vision: Abdulla Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that Flag Day is a deeply rooted national occasion in the hearts of Emiratis, marking a moment to renew pride in an exceptional journey shaped by the vision of the UAE’s Founding Fathers and strengthened under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that the UAE has become a unique model of development, innovation and leadership that confidently keeps pace with global transformation while preserving the nation’s authentic values and deeply rooted identity, from which the Union’s renaissance was born.

Al Hamed said that the UAE flag stands as a living testament to a nation that defied the impossible and turned the desert into a thriving civilisation that rivals the world’s greatest capitals. “It is a compass that always points towards the future while carrying the essence of the past and the wisdom of the Founding Fathers,” he said.

On this occasion, Al Hamed extended his heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Their Highnesses the Vice Presidents, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes, and to everyone who holds the UAE close to their heart, both within the country and around the world.

“Flag Day,” he continued, “is a moment for Emiratis to renew their pledge of loyalty to their homeland and leadership, and to remain worthy of the responsibility of keeping the nation’s flag high and proud, continuing the blessed journey of progress under the far-sighted vision of our wise leadership.”

He added, “The flag is a mirror reflecting the spirit of a nation that knows no impossible, a nation that turned challenges into stepping stones to success and ambition into fuel for achievement. Every thread in its fabric tells a story of perseverance, and every colour embodies a dream realised on this land.”

“When we raise our flag,” Al Hamed said, “we also raise the legacy of generations who believed that unity is strength and that willpower creates miracles. It is a renewed pledge we make every day, to remain faithful to this land that has embraced us and to follow the path set by our wise leadership, which charted the course to success through knowledge, hard work and sincerity.”

He stressed that nations are built not on slogans, but through the minds, efforts, and hearts of their people. “Our flag soars high today because beneath it lie tireless effort, steadfast determination, and boundless dreams,” he said.

Al Hamed concluded, “Flag Day is a moment to draw lessons from a rich journey of giving and to look to the future with the confidence of a nation certain that the UAE will remain a beacon of progress, a symbol of tolerance and a home where people of more than 200 nationalities live together in harmony and peace.”