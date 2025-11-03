Hazza bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Al Jahili Fort to mark Flag Day

AL AIN, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has raised the UAE flag at Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain Region to mark Flag Day, observed annually on 3rd November, embodying the values of unity, belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

The official ceremony, attended by families of fallen heroes and school students from Al Ain Region, featured the UAE Armed Forces’ military band performing the national anthem, followed by the raising of the flag at Al Jahili Fort.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reaffirmed that Flag Day is a cherished national occasion symbolising the unity and strength of the Emirati people and their loyalty to the nation’s flag, which stands for pride, sovereignty and glory.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted that raising the flag at Al Jahili Fort, a site of great historical significance, reflects the deep connection between the UAE’s proud past and its distinguished present, shaped by the vision and leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also underscored the importance of the occasion, reflecting the loyalty and patriotism Emiratis hold toward their flag and leadership, and reaffirming their faith in the enduring values of the Union.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE flag will always remain a symbol of unity, pride and dignity, as well as a beacon of the nation’s continuous progress and sustainable development across all fields, driven by the vision of the UAE leadership and the dedication of its people, united under their beloved flag.