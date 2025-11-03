PureHealth posts AED1.55 billion profit for first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth Holding PJSC, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, reported strong financial results for the nine months ending 30th September 2025, achieving AED20.1 billion in revenue, a 6 percent year-on-year increase. EBITDA rose 11 percent to AED3.5 billion, while net profit climbed 8 percent to AED1.55 billion.

The growth was driven by robust performance across its healthcare (Care) and insurance (Cover) verticals. The group also completed its acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in the third quarter, marking a major step in its global expansion and strengthening its clinical, operational and research capabilities across international markets.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said the results reflect the strength of the group’s integrated model and long-term vision, noting that the expansion into new markets and continued investment in digital and clinical capabilities position the company for sustainable growth.

Group Chief Executive Officer Shaista Asif said the company made strong progress in scaling its network and global reach. “Growth was driven by solid execution across both Care and Cover segments, with rising patient engagement, higher diagnostic activity, and strong insurance renewals. The acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group marks a step-change in our global capabilities, while ongoing investment in digital infrastructure enables more efficient, connected and personalised care,” she said.

Within the Care vertical, revenue rose 3 percent to AED14.4 billion, with outpatient and inpatient volumes up 12 and 9 percent, respectively, across the UAE and UK networks. UAE operations saw notable growth in outpatient and inpatient capacity, diagnostics, and surgical care. In the UK, Circle Health recorded strong results in orthopaedics, cardiology, oncology and general medicine.

The Cover vertical reported a 13 percent revenue increase to AED5.7 billion, driven by 7 percent growth in memberships to 3.3 million and a 7 percent rise in gross written premiums to AED5.9 billion.

Strategically, PureHealth finalised its €800 million (AED3.1 billion) acquisition of HHG, adding 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres in Greece and Cyprus. Daman deployed an AI-powered document intelligence platform that processes over 60 million documents annually, while Rafed was appointed exclusive distributor for Abu Dhabi’s Unified Procurement Programme and logistics partner for the regional vaccine distribution hub.

Looking ahead, PureHealth aims to expand its global footprint, deepen clinical specialisation, and accelerate AI-driven healthcare solutions. With 52 percent of its assets now outside the UAE, the group is positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders.