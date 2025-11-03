M42, Oracle join forces to advance healthy longevity, disease prevention

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by technology, artificial intelligence, and genomics, and Oracle Health are working together to enable the creation of unified, longitudinal patient records that are accessible across the UAE.

As part of the initiative, Oracle Health and M42 will integrate data from the Emirati Genome Programme1 directly into the electronic health record (EHR) to enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care to support personalised, data-driven care. Using the Oracle Health Foundation EHR, M42, and Oracle Health will optimise healthcare delivery to prioritise prevention, healthy longevity, and healthy living.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “This programme will empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights and enable providers to deliver proactive, personalised care, shaping a healthier future for communities across the UAE. Together with Oracle, we are paving the way for a future where healthcare is predictive, personalised, and accessible to all.”

Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said, “Delivering pharmacogenomic insights at the point of care will help doctors provide more personalised care and prescribe medications that are tailored to a patient’s genetic makeup. This will help increase treatment efficacy, enhance preventive care, and reduce the waste associated with ineffective prescriptions. The work Oracle Health and M42 are undertaking will help promote the long-term health and well-being of UAE’s citizens and aligns with the UAE’s vision of pioneering health innovation and delivering exceptional, patient-centric care.”

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform, said, “Being able to inform the physician at the point of prescribing regarding the level of genetic compatibility a patient has with a certain drug will increase the likelihood that the most effective medication is prescribed the first time, resulting in faster treatment and recovery.”