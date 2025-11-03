Saud bin Saqr raises UAE flag on Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah to mark Flag Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that Flag Day is a national occasion that embodies the values of pride, loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

He said it is a day when the nation raises its flag high as a symbol of unity and cohesion, reflecting the values of dedication and sincerity instilled by the UAE’s Founding Fathers, who laid the foundations of the nation’s progress and made knowledge and human development the cornerstones of its advancement.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks while raising the UAE flag at the Flagpole on the Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the emirate’s celebrations of Flag Day.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office; and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics, along with a number of federal and local officials, citizens and residents.

Sheikh Saud said that celebrating Flag Day represents a renewal of the pledge of loyalty to the nation. “On this day, we reaffirm the values of unity and solidarity and work to instil pride and belonging in the hearts of the community so that our flag always remains a source of inspiration and a driving force for achieving national aspirations.”

He added that the occasion is an opportunity to remember the efforts of the Union’s founders – the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers – who established the foundations of the Union and united hearts around noble national and humanitarian values, making the UAE flag a global symbol of pride, generosity and prosperity.

Sheikh Saud noted that raising the flag on this day reflects national pride and the noble values it represents, as well as the UAE’s standing and the presence of its flag at regional and international events. He said it also reaffirms the country’s commitment to the humanitarian values that have made the UAE a beacon of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Their Highnesses the Vice Presidents, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also congratulated the people of the UAE and all residents, praying to Almighty Allah to bless the nation with continued security, prosperity and progress.