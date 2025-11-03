UAE advances global air mobility leadership through GCAA eVTOL certification

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is spearheading the UAE’s leadership in next-generation air mobility by advancing the certification of multiple electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger and cargo operations. The move marks a major milestone in transforming the UAE’s aviation landscape in line with the nation’s innovation-driven vision.

The GCAA’s certification programme follows a rigorous, evidence-based framework covering every stage from application and technical review to flight testing and operational evaluation, ensuring compliance with the highest global safety and performance standards. Timelines are determined in coordination with applicants based on their readiness and adherence to regulatory milestones.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said the UAE was among the first countries worldwide to implement regulatory frameworks for Advanced Air Mobility. “Our approach places safety and reliability at the core of every stage, ensuring innovation in aviation is achieved with the same rigour and discipline that define our oversight system,” he said.

He added that the GCAA’s certification methodology aligns with international best practices, maintaining a globally recognised standard of aviation safety oversight.

Working closely with UAE government partners and international certification bodies, the GCAA has formed dedicated teams for each eVTOL programme, combining technical, operational, and regulatory expertise to ensure a seamless and safe integration of new air mobility technologies.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of Aviation Safety Affairs, said the certification process is structured and transparent. “Our focus is on enabling innovation through a robust and efficient certification pathway while ensuring that every aircraft meets all regulatory requirements,” he noted.

The GCAA reaffirmed that all eVTOL certification developments undergo extensive evaluation in collaboration with manufacturers, ensuring that safety remains paramount throughout the process.

As the UAE’s aviation regulator, the GCAA is committed to integrating new air mobility solutions under a modern, adaptive regulatory framework that strengthens public confidence and reinforces the country’s position as a leader in advanced aviation technologies.

In parallel, the GCAA will host the UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025 today under the theme AI and the Future of Aviation Safety: Intelligent Skies, Safer Flights. The two-day event gathers government and industry leaders to explore artificial intelligence innovations and emerging technologies shaping the future of aviation safety.