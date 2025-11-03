FAB becomes first MENA bank to join China’s top financial advisory council

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has joined the International Advisory Council (IAC) of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), marking the first time a MENA-based bank has held this position.

The appointment reflects FAB’s growing role as a strategic enabler of cross-border capital flows, investment partnerships, and financial innovation between the UAE and China.

FAB’s membership in the IAC reinforces its ambition to expand corridor banking capabilities and deepen financial integration across Asia and the Middle East.

During a recent visit to China, FAB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Hana Al Rostamani has met Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), and they jointly witnessed the signing of the Renminbi (RMB) Clearing Agreement, formally recognising FAB as the first RMB Clearing Bank in the MENA region. This milestone will enable more efficient settlements and broader RMB access for clients in the UAE and across the region.

FAB also collaborated with the Ministry of Investment (MOI) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to advance cooperation in investment banking, capital markets, and sustainable finance. Additionally, FAB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Ministry of Investment to promote cooperation in asset management, fostering joint initiatives and sustainable, long-term capital growth between the two nations.

These developments mark a significant step in FAB’s vision to strengthen global partnerships and reinforce its position as the leading financial gateway between the MENA region and Asia.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, "FAB’s appointment to China’s International Advisory Council represents a strategic step in strengthening global economic connectivity and collaboration. Building on the strategic agreements signed during the visit, this appointment reinforces FAB’s commitment to fostering cross-border trade, investment, and sustainable growth. We will continue to build on this momentum by deepening our partnerships, expanding our international presence, and driving impactful initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity and long-term economic progress”.