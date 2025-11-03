ADNOC, SLB launch rransformative AI-powered solution to boost upstream productivity

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC and SLB today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Production System Optimization (AiPSO) platform with initial deployment across eight fields.

The launch positions ADNOC as an industry pioneer in implementing AI-driven production system optimisation at scale across all fields, enabling the company to take a significant step towards becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

The announcement was made at ADIPEC which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Powered by SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform and leveraging Cognite Data Fusion, AiPSO uses millions of real-time data points, AI and ADNOC proprietary machine learning to proactively monitor and optimise the entire production system, comprising thousands of hydrocarbon wells and hundreds of processing facilities.

The platform enables smart workflows that connect office and field operations in real time enabling engineers to diagnose issues and optimise wells in minutes instead of days, enhancing the productivity of ADNOC’s workforce and increasing production capacity from the company’s wells.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, “AiPSO will transform the productivity of our upstream operations as we work to become the most AI-enabled energy company. This industry-leading solution will support our strategy to increase production capacity while significantly enhancing the productivity of our people by freeing them to pursue value-adding opportunities and completing complex tasks up to ten times faster.”

Following an initial roll-out across eight upstream fields, the launch of AiPSO will see the technology implemented across all ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields by 2027, reinforcing ADNOC’s leadership in deploying AI at scale across the energy value chain.

Olivier Le Peuch, SLB CEO, said, “The AiPSO platform is an example of SLB’s ambition to combine artificial intelligence and domain expertise to drive improvements in production and recovery. We are proud to continue our collaboration with ADNOC to jointly deliver advanced digital and AI solutions that drive long-term value and operational resilience for ADNOC both today and tomorrow.”

AiPSO complements ADNOC and AIQ’s ENERGYai, the first agentic AI solution for the industry. Together, ENERGYai and AiPSO demonstrate ADNOC’s integrated AI strategy to drive efficiency, safety and sustainability across the company’s operations.