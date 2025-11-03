Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Kalba board meeting

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, chaired the University’s Board of Trustees meeting on Monday morning at the university’s headquarters.

The Ruler of Sharjah praised the board’s efforts and achievements in elevating the university’s standing among institutions offering similar programmes. He affirmed that these accomplishments reflect a clear vision and well-planned strategy for qualifying national talents, fostering a stimulating academic environment that supports research and meets community needs.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the importance of continuing to work diligently and to attract outstanding academic and administrative expertise, noting that this will positively impact students’ performance and the quality of the university’s outputs, leading to further scientific accomplishments.

He also underlined the importance of integration among academic disciplines and collaboration between colleges to strengthen the educational and research ecosystem, offering students broader opportunities to acquire diverse knowledge and skills.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed that such integration represents a fundamental pillar in building an advanced university environment that contributes to preparing a generation capable of creativity, innovation, and community service. He wished all students continued success in their academic journeys.

The Board discussed a range of items on its agenda related to monitoring the university’s performance, the work of its specialised committees, and the expansion of its academic offerings.

Following deliberations, the Board approved the introduction of several new academic programmes, to be launched in the 2026–2027 academic year after the completion of technical requirements and local accreditation procedures. These include the Bachelor of Science in Sports Rehabilitation, the Bachelor of Science in Sports Nutrition and Health Wellness, the Bachelor of Science in E-Sports and Interactive Technologies, and the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. In addition, two specialised tracks will be added to the existing Bachelor of Science in Sports Science programme, namely Physical Education, and Sports Coaching and Management.

Dr Najwa Al Hosani, Director of the University of Kalba, presented a detailed report highlighting the university’s achievements during the past academic year, encompassing academic development, research enhancement, community engagement, and digital transformation. She affirmed the university’s ongoing commitment to implementing its strategic plan, which defines the next phase of its journey towards academic and research excellence, community service, and the development of a modern educational environment aligned with the latest global standards, all in support of preparing qualified national cadres capable of contributing to comprehensive development.

The Board reviewed reports and recommendations from its specialised committees — the Academic Committee, the Financial Committee, the Compliance and Internal Audit Committee, and the Financial Resource Development Committee — and approved a number of recommendations and developmental initiatives to strengthen the university’s future progress.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the President of the University of Kalba officially inaugurated the university library’s new website by pressing a digital tablet button. The launch forms part of the university’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation and broaden access to academic and research resources, supporting its drive towards leadership and excellence.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the website’s features, which make it a comprehensive knowledge platform providing students and researchers with access to more than 400,000 electronic journals and 300,000 digital books, as well as leading international databases such as EBSCO, ProQuest, and Emerald. The new platform strengthens the university’s research and learning environment and supports its vision of building a knowledge- and innovation-based academic community.

The Ruler of Sharjah also viewed a collection of innovative, entrepreneurial, and sports-related projects presented by University of Kalba students, which embodied the spirit of creativity and active citizenship among the youth of Sharjah. He listened to explanations from the students about their ideas and project outcomes, reflecting the scientific and intellectual skills they have acquired. The Ruler of Sharjah commended the efforts of the students and the academic and administrative staff for adopting initiatives that contribute to community service and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a centre of creativity and knowledge.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed the most notable titles, medals, and awards earned by the students, as well as their distinguished international participations where they achieved top rankings thanks to their inventions and innovative projects.

The students expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous support and constant encouragement, and for providing the university with the latest equipment and technologies that enabled them to transform their ideas into tangible achievements, raising the name of both the University and the Emirate of Sharjah in local and international forums.