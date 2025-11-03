Jawaher Al Qasimi launches humanitarian initiatives in Morocco

RABAT, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, has launched two initiatives in the Kingdom of Morocco to strengthen child protection systems and empower vulnerable communities.

Led by KSQF, the initiatives aim to support children facing social hardship, including refugees and migrants, in a country that hosts people from 64 nations. The first project, funded by KSQF and implemented by Fondation Amane pour la Protection de l’Enfance (FAPE), focuses on improving child protection systems in the Sous-Massa region. The second, co-funded with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and implemented by Bayti Association, targets children in street situations and their families in urban centres.

Sheikha Jawaher said the initiatives reflect the message of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who believed that protecting childhood is key to building strong societies. She praised Morocco’s efforts to strengthen social protection systems that include both citizens and refugees.

Sheikha Jawaher said the Foundation’s work highlights shared Arab values and a collective commitment to building confident, capable generations who contribute to the advancement of their societies.

The first project, Strengthening Local Child Protection Systems Through Community Mobilisation, Government Collaboration, and Mobile Outreach, will reach 740 direct beneficiaries, over 5,000 families, and 180 institutional representatives. It includes awareness campaigns, training for social workers, and the expansion of Taroudant’s Child Protection Unit to deliver psychosocial and legal support, birth registration, and school reintegration services.

The second project, Cultivating the Future: Prevention, Protection, Rehabilitation, and Care for Children in Street Situations and Their Families, provides comprehensive rehabilitation, healthcare, education, and vocational training through Bayti’s Farm School, which uses organic farming as a therapeutic and skill-building programme.

During her humanitarian visit, Sheikha Jawaher met with officials from Bayti Association, Moroccan government representatives, and national partners of KSQF. She was accompanied by Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, and members of KSQF’s Board of Trustees, alongside representatives from TBHF.

The two projects reaffirm Sharjah’s and the UAE’s commitment to protecting children, promoting education, and strengthening community development across the Arab world.