Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of second volunteering opportunity under ‘7 Over 7’ initiative

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the launch of the second volunteering opportunity, titled ‘Art Session with People of Determination’, held under the ‘7 Over 7’ initiative, one of the programmes within the national volunteering and community engagement framework.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The ‘7 Over 7’ campaign is a nationwide initiative that promotes skill-based volunteering across all seven emirates. This campaign is designed to enhance community participation and collaboration, encouraging the community to engage in meaningful volunteer work.

The event, held at Al Mamzar Park in Dubai to mark UAE Flag Day, was attended by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, along with officials from the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the Emirates Foundation, and local entities in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that empowering People of Determination and providing them with opportunities to express themselves and their creativity represents a deeply rooted approach in the UAE’s journey, one that has always placed people at the heart of its development plans and made social cohesion a cornerstone of its future.

He said, “We are proud of the creative energy displayed today by People of Determination, which embodies the spirit of unity and belonging and reflects the noble values upon which the UAE community was built, values founded on the belief that giving is a responsibility and creativity is a universal language that unites us all under the nation’s flag.”

He added, “The ‘7 Over 7’ initiative reflects the vision of our leadership to instil volunteerism as a core human and social value that empowers individuals and encourages them to play an active role in the nation’s development journey. It reaffirms that Dubai and the UAE will continue supporting initiatives that strengthen the values of cohesion and giving and enhance the participation of all community segments in shaping a better future for everyone.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed commended the creativity and artistic talent demonstrated by People of Determination and volunteers participating in the art session, which showcased their love for the nation through inspiring works of art.

She highlighted the vital role of art as a universal language that fosters human connection and conveys powerful messages that transcend words. She emphasised the importance of empowering all segments of society and supporting them in expressing their artistic potential, while nurturing a culture of creativity and shared contribution through all available means.

She further noted that art serves as an integral pillar of cultural development and national progress, underscoring that the participation of People of Determination in this initiative embodies the leadership’s vision to empower them to express their talents across diverse creative fields.

More than 200 creative individuals of determination, skilled in fine arts and painting, joined over 400 specialised volunteers in producing a series of artworks celebrating the UAE’s identity and heritage. Among the highlights was the painting of the UAE flag on the outer theatre wall at Al Mamzar Park, a vibrant expression of creativity and community spirit that captured the essence of giving, unity, and empowerment across all segments of society.