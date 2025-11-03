Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets CEO of Visa

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer of Visa.

The meeting covered ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between UAE institutions and companies and Visa in the financial services and technology sectors, serving shared interests and supporting ongoing efforts to develop a secure and innovative digital economy ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.