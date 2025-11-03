ADNOC Distribution to launch 'The Hub' redefining on-the-road retail

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said that the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025) is witnessing strong regional and international participation that enhances partnerships and allows for the exchange of global expertise in fuel retailing, non-fuel retail operations, and related services.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, Al Lamki announced that ADNOC Distribution is preparing to launch "The Hub", a new, fully integrated concept that redefines the on-the-road retail experience in the UAE.

The Hub will serve as a comprehensive destination combining fuel services, ultra-fast electric vehicle charging, and a wide selection of dining and entertainment options, offering an all-in-one experience.

He added that the first The Hub station will open in Abu Dhabi by the end of November, spanning an area three times larger than the company’s current service stations. Plans are in place to establish 30 The Hub locations over the next three years, reshaping the retail landscape across the UAE and reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s leadership in the non-fuel retail sector. Each destination will be designed to meet the needs of its local community.

Al Lamki emphasised that both ADNOC Oasis and The Hub will benefit from the rapid growth of the retail sector, as ADNOC Distribution continues its leading role as the UAE’s premier multi-service station operator.

He noted that ADNOC Distribution remains a key pillar in ADNOC Group’s strategy to expand energy access, with a network of around 980 service stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

As part of its digital transformation, Al Lamki highlighted that the company is implementing over 20 artificial intelligence-powered initiatives across its value chain, including predictive retailing and emissions optimisation, reinforcing ADNOC’s leadership in deploying AI technologies within the energy sector.

He stated that the non-fuel retail segment has become a major driver of growth, with gross profit rising by 14.7 percent year-on-year, supported by increased transactions and enhanced offerings.

Regarding community impact, Al Lamki reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing safe and healthy journeys for customers under the highest health and safety standards, while expanding services to meet the needs of local communities.

He also revealed that the membership base of the ADNOC Rewards loyalty programme grew by 17.3 percent to reach 2.53 million users, reflecting the company’s focus on enhancing the customer experience and strengthening digital engagement.

Al Lamki confirmed that ADNOC Distribution has extended its dividend policy until 2030 and adopted a quarterly distribution system starting from the first quarter of 2026, ensuring sustainable returns and long-term value for shareholders.

On the international front, he noted that the company’s Voyager lubricants are now exported to 50 countries and have been launched in Egypt, with plans to reach 3,000 points of sale by 2026.

The company has also updated its target to expand its network to 1,150 service stations by 2028 as part of building a multi-energy distribution network ready for the future.

Al Lamki added that ADNOC Distribution achieved its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, reaching US$319 million, with net profit growing by 21.5 percent year-on-year, underscoring the strength and resilience of its five-year strategy.

On sustainable mobility, he said that the company continues to lead the energy transition through its E2GO network, which currently includes 368 electric vehicle charging points, with plans to reach 500 by 2028.

He concluded that ADNOC Distribution’s low-capital growth strategy has enabled it to double its number of stations in Saudi Arabia to 172, in a strategic step that enhances its regional footprint and expands its cross-border service offering.