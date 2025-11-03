MoFA marks UAE Flag Day, renews pledge of loyalty to leadership, nation

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked UAE Flag Day, observed annually on 3rd November, reaffirming unwavering loyalty to the United Arab Emirates, its wise leadership, and the noble values upon which the nation was founded.

The occasion reflects the pride felt by citizens and residents, and the values of unity and solidarity that bring the people of the UAE together under the banner of the Union.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, hoisted the flag at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi at 11:00, in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Rashed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sheikh Nayhan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs; Omran Anwar Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science & Technology Affairs; Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical and Life Sciences Affairs; Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Salem Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Minister for Military and Security Affairs; Engineer Abdullah Mohammed Alblooki, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services; Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs; and Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, along with senior officials and Ministry staff.

On this occasion, attendees extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates. They renewed their pledge to continue serving the nation with dedication and sincerity, contributing to its progress and prosperity, and taking pride in its achievements while striving for continued prosperity and excellence.

The Ministry’s celebration responded to the call of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inviting all citizens, residents, and institutions across the country to raise the UAE flag on Monday, 3rd November at 11:00. The initiative reflects national unity and the collective commitment to the values of the Union, patriotism, and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.