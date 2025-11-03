Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has raised the UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, to mark Flag Day.

The ceremony, organised by the Presidential Court, was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Emirates Red Crescent.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. He also expressed his hopes that the UAE continues to enjoy progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted that Flag Day is a national occasion on which the UAE renews a pledge of allegiance, belonging, and pride in the unity of its people, rallying around the flag as a banner of the homeland and a symbol of its sovereignty.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Flag Day embodies the values of the union and loyalty to the homeland and its wise leadership. On this day, we remember the sacrifices and heroism of our fallen heroes, who gave their lives so that the UAE flag may always fly high with pride and dignity.”