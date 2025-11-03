UAE National Team secures three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand

BANGKOK, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team added three medals to its tally at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Bangkok, as the national anthem played twice during Monday’s medal ceremonies, coinciding with the nation’s celebration of Flag Day.

Omar Al Suwaidi claimed gold in the men’s -56kg division after an impressive performance across four bouts, while Shamma Al Kalbani won gold in the women’s -63kg category following a strong comeback from injury. Theyab Al Nuaimi secured bronze in the men’s -56kg division after several competitive matches.

The UAE delegation has now earned six medals, including three gold, one silver, and two bronze, reinforcing its position among the top nations at the tournament, which runs until 15th November.

Abdulmunem Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice-President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, congratulated the athletes, calling their victories “a priceless gift to the nation on this special day.” He praised the team’s professionalism and national pride, expressing confidence in further achievements in the coming days.

Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said the results were a source of pride for the UAE. “Our athletes delivered a heroic performance, demonstrating the hard work and preparation of the past two months. This success, coming on Flag Day, reflects the spirit of unity and excellence that defines our nation,” he said.

World champion Faisal Al Ketbi, Head of National Teams at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the results reaffirmed the effectiveness of the federation’s development strategy. “These victories highlight the strength of our national programme and the unwavering support of our leadership, which motivates our athletes to keep raising the UAE flag high,” he said.

Gold medallist Omar Al Suwaidi dedicated his win to the UAE’s leadership and people, saying, “I faced four tough matches against world-class opponents, but strong preparation and focus helped me succeed. I am proud to raise our flag on the international stage.”

Shamma Al Kalbani said her victory held special meaning after recovering from injury. “I dedicate this medal to our leadership and everyone who supported me. This title motivates me to keep improving and representing the UAE with pride,” she added.