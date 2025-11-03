Al Salam Cycling Championship Organising Committee reviews preparations, routes of 10th edition

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship reviewed the preparations and routes of the four races of the 10th edition of the event, held under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised by the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai.

Recognised globally as the largest community cycling event of its kind for its diversity and prize value, the championship offers a total prize pool of AED3.5 million and attracts both professional and amateur cyclists from the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.

During the meeting, which brought together representatives of the event’s strategic partners, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the Dubai Sports Council, the Committee reviewed comprehensive plans and logistics for its four main races.

The meeting was attended by members of the Supreme Committee, Mohammed Abdullah Al Mousa and Rami Bassam Al Nabulsi. Discussions focused on ensuring participant safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow across key routes in the Al Salam area within the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest unfenced nature reserve in the UAE, as well as other parts of Dubai.

The routes have been carefully designed to promote competitiveness and optimal performance among participants.

Key race dates for the 10th edition are:

• UAE Nationals Amateur Race: 28th December 2025

• Elite Race: 18th January 2026

• Women’s Race: 25th January 2026

• Desert Race: 1st February 2026

Mohammed Al Mousa conveyed to the partners the greetings of Omer bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee. He expressed appreciation for their ongoing support in ensuring the success of the championship and advancing the sporting and community objectives set by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

He added that the 10th anniversary edition will be exceptional in every detail, reflecting the event’s growing prominence on Dubai’s sports and community calendar. Held under the theme ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’, this edition celebrates a decade of promoting cycling, encouraging healthy, active lifestyles, and highlighting Dubai’s unique natural and urban landscapes.

Continuing its successful partnership, the Committee confirmed that the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) will once again organise a special photography competition for each of the four races. Winners will be honoured at the conclusion of the championship.

The championship annually attracts amateur and professional male and female cyclists from the UAE and various countries, as well as participants from GCC countries who regularly return to Dubai to compete, improve their skills, and enjoy the unique racing atmosphere across Dubai’s scenic routes and the Al Marmoom Reserve.

The Supreme Organising Committee continues to work closely with a range of strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Sports Council, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Sports, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the UAE Cycling Federation (the general referee), and Dubai Film.