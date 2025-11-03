80% of company's industrial output exported globally: Emerson

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Samer Najm, Strategic Account Director of Emerson Automation Solutions, affirmed that the UAE has become a central hub for developing and deploying industrial automation and smart transformation solutions in the energy sector, noting that around 80 percent of the company’s industrial production in the UAE is exported to regional and international markets.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), Najm said that Emerson’s manufacturing centres in Jebel Ali produce industrial valves and sensors used across all operational stages of the energy sector, from oil and gas to renewable energy.

He explained that the company’s UAE-based factories serve as a strategic hub to meet the needs of the Middle East and Africa, while also supporting Emerson’s global network when additional production capacity is required.

Najm noted that the energy sector faces growing challenges, including rising operating and extraction costs, adding that artificial intelligence plays a key role in optimising resource use, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

He said that smart solutions are now applied from the engineering design phase of new projects through to data analysis and performance optimisation for existing facilities. Some applications, he added, can simulate real operational processes, monitor performance in real time and enable automated control to ensure precision and operational sustainability.

Najm explained that Emerson’s technology, software and engineering solutions span the entire energy value chain, from oil and gas to solar and nuclear power, covering everything from sensors and valves to advanced software systems that enhance operational productivity, reduce energy consumption and lower emissions.

He highlighted that Emerson continues to experience steady growth in the UAE, with its workforce expanding from around 600 employees three years ago to more than 850 today.

Najm described ADIPEC as a key platform for expanding strategic partnerships and showcasing the latest advancements in digital transformation and industrial automation technologies.