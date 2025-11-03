d3 Architecture Exhibition kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The d3 Architecture Exhibition opens tomorrow at Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative hub by TECOM Group PJSC, featuring global architectural leaders including Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Grimshaw, and Killa Design. Running until 9th November, the exhibition explores how architecture can shape and strengthen communities.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 and held in partnership with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gulf Chapter, the exhibition will highlight the role of design in fostering identity and connection while positioning Dubai as a leader in global design dialogue.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice-President of d3, said the exhibition underscores the power of design in uniting people. “Design talent is instrumental to shaping more cohesive communities, and this edition of the d3 Architecture Exhibition spotlights future-focused thinkers. Through our collaboration with RIBA and initiatives such as the d3 Awards and Dubai Design Week, we continue to empower creative minds and cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for design and innovation,” she said.

Andy Shaw, Chair of RIBA Gulf Chapter, said that d3 and RIBA share the belief that great cities are built on collaboration and creativity.

This fifth edition of the exhibition features over 70 renowned and emerging talents, running alongside Dubai Design Week, the region’s leading design festival. Complementary workshops and talks will include sessions on AI for creative youth, social media for designers, and sustainable earthen architecture.

The event will also host the inaugural d3 Awards on 4th November, recognising emerging MENA design talent, and the RIBA Gulf Future Architects Exhibition and Student Awards on 5th November, which celebrate top regional students and architects.

Among this year’s highlights are Forestias by Foster + Partners, New Dubai Masterplan by BIG, Khalid Bin Sultan Masterplan, Sharjah by Zaha Hadid Architects, TERRA at Expo City Dubai by Grimshaw, Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women, Qatar by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, The Serai Wing, Sharjah by ANARCHITECT, and King Salman Park, Riyadh by Gerber Architekten and Buro Happold.

Dubai Design District (d3) is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Science Park.