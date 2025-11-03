MBRSC announces successful completion of development of Rashid Rover 2

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the successful completion of the development of the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover 2, following a comprehensive series of environmental and functional tests conducted in the UAE.

The rover has now been dispatched to the United States of America, where it will begin the next phase of preparations with Firefly Aerospace for its launch to the far side of the Moon in 2026.

Earlier this year, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of MBRSC, witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between MBRSC and Firefly Aerospace, under which the lunar lander will carry Rashid Rover 2 to the Moon.

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said the development milestone “is a testament to our nation’s advancing capabilities in space science and technology… Each milestone brings us closer to shaping a sustainable and knowledge-driven space future for generations to come.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, described the completion of Rashid Rover 2 as “a decisive step in advancing the UAE’s ambitions for lunar exploration… driven by the pursuit of new science and the desire to push the limits of what is possible.”

Dr. Hamad AlMarzooqi, Project Manager for the Emirates Lunar Mission, said the final tests mark “a crucial step in ensuring Rashid Rover 2’s resilience against the challenging journey ahead and its readiness for the next phase of preparations.”

The Emirates Lunar Mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to research, development, and international collaboration in space science.