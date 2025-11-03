Fujairah CP receives President of World Federation for Chess Composition

FUJAIRAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met at Al Rumaila Palace in Fujairah, with Marjan Kovacevic, President of World Federation for Chess Composition (WFCC), in the presence of Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Barkat, Vice President of the WFCC and Chairman of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club.

During the meeting, H.H. discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Emirate of Fujairah and the WFCC, and to support initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of creative thinking and logical analysis among members of society—especially youth—given the sport’s role in developing intellectual abilities and fostering a spirit of positive competition.

H.H. affirmed the emirate’s keenness, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to support sports and cultural activities that contribute to intellectual development and talent cultivation. He pointed to the importance of various sports in building a creative generation capable of strategic and innovative thinking across different fields.

For his part, Marjan Kovacevi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for the warm reception and his interest in the sport of chess, as well as for his support of initiatives that enhance its status in society. He emphasised that cooperation with the Emirate of Fujairah will contribute to developing qualitative projects that promote the spread of this sport both locally and internationally.