Second FEEL Programme kicks off powering next generation of future leaders

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), launched the second edition of FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Programme - the region’s first international programme dedicated to equipping senior and next-generation leaders with the tools, mindsets, and capabilities to anticipate future transformations and opportunities.

Following a competitive global call, the second edition of FEEL attracted 401 applications from 68 nationalities, from which 30 participants representing 15 nationalities and 15 sectors were selected.

Over a four-week immersive journey, participants will gain a hands-on experience in futures thinking, foresight methogologies, and real-world application, preparing them to anticipate emerging global trends.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, reteriated that FEEL reflects Dubai’s strategy in future readiness by saying: “Successful future leaders are those who anticipate change and leverage foresight skills to keep pace with transformative innovation pathways. Through the comprehensive ecosystem that Dubai Future Foundation offers, FEEL is shaping a generation of decision-makers who are fluent in foresight and ready to lead with confidence. By combining data, technology, and imagination, FEEL align’s with DFF’s broader mission to transform Dubai into a global capital of future design and innovation.

The programme empowers cross-sector leaders with the insights and tools to design better futures across socio-economic development, knowledge progress, business expansion, and global competitiveness.”

This year’s edition focuses on deepening participants’ foresight capabilities and futures literacy through a blend of theory, practical implementation workshops, expert networking, and field visits. The curriculum offers immersive lab work experiences, global expert sessions and field visits to institutions at the forefront of innovation.

Participants will engage with leading global experts and visit pioneering institutions, including the Technology Innovation Institute, Micropolis Robotics, the Sustainability and Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and Dubai Future Labs.

FEEL continues to be a pillar of DFF’s broader vision to cultivate a highly competitive, innovation-driven leadership ecosystem that positions Dubai as a launchpad for transformative ideas and long-standing global partnerships.