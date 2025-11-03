Al Naliyah Roadshow continues its journey at Al Shindagha Museum

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Naliyah Roadshow continues its nationwide journey in Dubai where it is being hosted by Al Shindagha Museum, the largest heritage museum in the UAE, offering an immersive cultural experience for school students of all academic levels and celebrating the richness of Emirati heritage and national identity.

This initiative forms part of the ‘National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities,’ implemented by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Serving as a cultural initiative, Al Naliyah Roadshow aims to strengthen Emirati identity and embed cultural values among school students through seven interactive stations, each highlighting distinct aspects of local culture. The stations include: Al Barza; Ard Al Emarat; Manarat Al Fan: Art Hub; Alghaz Al Mandoos: Escape Room; Al Naliyah Studio; Meydan Al Hekayah; and Al Berwaz: Architecture Hub. The journey concludes at the Darb Al-Mustaqbal: Horizon of UAE Legacy station.

Mubarak Al Nahki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “Al Naliyah Roadshow reflects our vision to nurture a generation that is aware of its heritage, proud of its identity, and capable of carrying forward the authentic Emirati cultural message. Through an interactive educational journey, we aim to strengthen their sense of national belonging and pride in the legacy of our forefathers.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, emphasised that the participation of students in Al Naliyah Roadshow exemplifies the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the ‘National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities.’

He commended the strong partnership with the Ministry of Culture in driving national initiatives that deepen the connection of students to their heritage and national identity, instil values of belonging and responsibility, and foster creativity by linking learning with interactive experiences. “This approach ensures that Emirati heritage is passed on to future generations in a contemporary and inspiring way,” Al Qasim added.

Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said, “Hosting Al Naliyah Roadshow at Al Shindagha Museum serves as a testament to Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s commitment to empowering youth and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening national identity among future generations, while integrating heritage into their daily lives.

By supporting the roadshow, which is delivered as part of the National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities in schools, the Authority seeks to inspire students to explore elements of local heritage in creative and engaging ways that spark imagination, deepen understanding, and instil authentic community values.”

She noted that the cooperation between the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority represents a model of institutional integration that reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership to make culture an active element in the educational system and nurture a generation that is proud of its identity and can contribute to the nation’s journey.

Al Naliyah Roadshow, which covers all emirates, began at the Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre in May, followed by stops in Ajman and Sharjah. The tour has now arrived in Dubai and will continue on to Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah, before concluding in Abu Dhabi, where the exhibition will take place in February 2026.