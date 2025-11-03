Sharjah International Publishers Conference Industry tackles foundational issues, from metadata to market development

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- As a prelude to the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference has convened a global assembly of publishers from around the world; and beyond the grand speeches and keynote addresses, a different kind of conversation is taking place.

As a major aspect of the first day of the conference, 31 dedicated roundtable workshops have been curated and led by industry experts to facilitate concrete collaboration and the exchange of essential skills and knowledge.

It is within this context that these workshops have emerged as particularly impactful, offering a focused environment for dissecting regional and niche market dynamics; and a workshop on Children’s Book Publishing in French Languages, moderated by Simon de Jocas, President and Owner of Montréal's Éditions Les 400 Coups, exemplified this mission.

“Most of the publishers that were around the table with me were from the African continent,” de Jocas noted, highlighting a gathering of voices from Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Congo, and Cameroon. “Together we talked about the complexities of a developing market structure, and our discussion quickly zeroed in on the fundamental building blocks of modern publishing: metadata, discoverability, and the power of unity,” de Jocas revealed. For this group, the most important takeaway was a shift in strategy; avoiding waiting for ideal conditions and rather embracing a philosophy of actionable first steps.

Hosting a workshop titled “Factors That Make the Printed Book Irreplaceable,” Dr. Mohammed Ayesh, Director of Al Fikr Al Jadeed Publishing House in Jordan, pointed out that the magic of print lies not only in its narrative but in the harmony of its elements; from content and design to layout and graphic presentation, even the type of paper chosen to suit the subject of the book.

Dr. Ayesh emphasised that both print and digital formats are means of transmitting knowledge; and the essential value lies in the art of presenting this information; a principle he likened to scientific research, which often reframes existing knowledge with greater clarity and precision. “The same applies to print publishing,” he stated. “The more refined the design and layout, the more a book resonates with both readers and publishers.”

This theme of practical, forward-looking strategy was echoed in a roundtable focused on the digital frontier. Moderated by Mette Caserta, co-founder of Denmark’s Fioranello Publishing; the workshop tackled the realities of building a publishing house in a streaming-only economy. Caserta stated she had eagerly anticipated attending the Sharjah conference for years, and brought a wealth of experience from a market that has successfully navigated this very transition.

The workshop revealed a common challenge with participants coming from less digitally mature markets; and Caserta detailed Denmark’s evolution from just 20 audiobooks to a market where streaming comprises half the publishing economy, framing it as a masterclass in accelerated development.

The most resonant insight, however, involved practical AI application. Moving beyond typical talks on AI for translation, Caserta made a compelling case for its use in slashing internal operational costs. This strategy for building a leaner enterprise clearly resonated; “Everybody wrote that one down,” she noted, highlighting the workshop’s immediate, actionable value.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, Director of Obeikan Research, Publishing and Translation, from Saudi Arabia hosted a workshop exploring various stages in a book’s journey before it reaches bookstore shelves; and explained that producing a single book involves the efforts of over fifty individuals; including editors, proofreaders, designers, and marketers.

He noted the workshop focused on distribution, which he identified as “the common bottleneck in the book production chain.” Al-Furaih explained that publishing faces complex, industrial-scale challenges requiring innovative thinking; and that his workshop served as a collective brainstorming session, exploring how strategies from other commercial sectors can be adapted to create effective solutions for the book market.

Shifting to practical market access, another workshop, led by Wedha Stratesti, a Project Manager at Gramedia International, provided a clear roadmap for international publishers looking to collaborate with Indonesia.

Attending her fifth Publishers Conference in Sharjah, she underscored the event’s recurring value for forging global connections; the core questions from participants were about how to identify which Indonesian publishers specialise in specific genres, and what the standard protocols are for communication; whether through agents or via direct contact.

The main advice Stratesti offered was the importance of initial research, advising that even a preliminary review of a publisher’s catalog can help to determine thematic alignments. “If it fits with their publication… then it's good to approach and then they can search who to contact,” she explained, demystifying the process and empowering international publishers with a clear strategy for building partnerships.