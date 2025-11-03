Sheraa welcomes 12 women founders to inaugural Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), Sheraa officially launched the inaugural Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF) at Bait Elowal.

The launch introduced the program’s first cohort of 12 exceptional women founders whose ventures reflect innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to social and economic impact.

The launch was attended by Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, and Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, alongside women founders, partners, and ecosystem leaders including Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Founder and CEO of Fikri Business Consultants. Guests enjoyed a thoughtfully curated culinary experience inspired by Emirati hospitality, followed by high tea and networking that set a warm and celebratory tone for the occasion.

The programme opened with remarks from Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, who underscored Sharjah’s commitment to empowering women to build ventures that combine purpose and economic value. This was followed by a keynote address delivered by Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, who highlighted the mission of SWIF in advancing impact-driven leadership and supporting women founders on their scale-up journey.

Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, said: “The Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship turns shared purpose into shared power, proving that when women rise together, entire economies rise with them. It brings together founders whose vision and resilience are shaping Sharjah’s next chapter of entrepreneurship, one built on innovation and impact. The Fellowship is not only about scaling ventures, but about forging connections and amplifying the voices of women who lead with conviction and heart.”

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, added: “Sheraa’s mission has always centered on people; their potential, their ideas, and their ability to create meaningful change when supported by the right environment. The Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship was designed to empower established founders to scale their ventures, connect with new markets, and leverage Sheraa’s rich ecosystem of expertise, mentorship, and collaboration. It is a journey of growth that equips participants with the tools, partnerships, and confidence to expand their impact and strengthen their leadership presence.”

The evening continued with a panel discussion titled “Blueprints of Legacy Building,” featuring Mouza Al Abbar, Co-Founder of Alabbar Enterprises, and Faiza Bouguessa, Founder of Bouguessa, moderated by international presenter Sally Mousa. The conversation explored how women entrepreneurs shape enduring legacies by leading with intention, creativity, and a vision that transcends business success.

A group photo and closing remarks concluded the launch, marking the beginning of a transformative fellowship journey rooted in collaboration, growth, and purpose.

The event concluded with appreciation for all partners who championed this milestone and played an instrumental role in bringing this fellowship to life.

An AED 500,000 equity-free grant, generously endowed by Dr. Asma Fikri and Amna Fikri, daughters of the late Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Fikri, former WHO Regional Director and distinguished UAE public servant, forms the heart of the fellowship. The grant honors Dr. Fikri’s legacy of empowerment and dedication to advancing women’s leadership and community well-being, ensuring that his values continue to inspire a new generation of changemakers.

The Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship reflects Sheraa’s vision of an entrepreneurial community led by women who inspire change and shape the future with confidence. Since its inception, Sheraa has supported over 450 startups, generating more than USD 370 million in revenue and attracting nearly USD 300 million in investment, with 51% founded or co-founded by women, a testament to Sharjah’s commitment to human empowerment and purpose-driven innovation.



