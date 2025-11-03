1,300 publishers from 116 countries join in celebrating Flag Day

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- A ceremony marking UAE Flag Day was held during the second day of the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference; the world’s largest gathering of publishers; organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

The ceremony was witnessed by 1,300 publishers from 116 countries; and featured the raising of the UAE flag and the singing of the national anthem, demonstrating national pride and unity.

The celebration took place at Expo Centre Sharjah in the presence of Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, along with department directors, employees, and participating publishers from across all continents.

The event reflects the UAE’s status as a global beacon of thought and creativity, bringing together leading figures of the book industry from around the world.