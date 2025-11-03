Brand Dubai launches 12th edition of Flag Garden

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the 12th edition of the Flag Garden at its permanent location in Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2.

Organised as part of the ‘National Month’ campaign celebrations in Dubai, the initiative falls under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

This year’s Flag Garden features a striking new design that reflects the campaign’s theme and honours the nation’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose visionary leadership laid the foundations of the UAE’s unity and progress.

The 2025 edition of Flag Garden features 11,000 UAE flags arranged to form large-scale artistic portraits of the two leaders across a display measuring 60 metres in height and 90 metres in width. The creative installation symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and their enduring loyalty to the nation’s founding values and leadership.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The Flag Garden is one of Dubai’s most prominent national events, bringing together art, creativity, and deep national symbolism. It is a space to celebrate the Founding Fathers and the values of unity, loyalty, and belonging that continue to define our nation.”

She added: “With the launch of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign for the second consecutive year, this year’s Flag Garden carries a message of gratitude to our leadership and a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who together laid the foundations of a nation that has become a global model for development and sustainability. The event has grown to become one of the key highlights of the ‘National Month’ campaign celebrations in Dubai, reflecting the strong bond between the leadership and the people.”

Al Suwaidi noted that entrusting Brand Dubai with overseeing the celebrations of national occasions in Dubai reflects the confidence placed in the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. She said the team has developed a comprehensive plan for the celebrations and expressed her appreciation to all participating entities supporting the success of the festivities.

Mahra Alyouha, Member of the Organising Committee of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, said: “Over the past years, the Flag Garden has become a national icon and a prominent tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors – citizens, residents, and tourists – who come to experience its visual splendour and patriotic spirit.”

She added: “This year’s edition coincides with the ‘National Month’ campaign celebrations in Dubai, which include the UAE Flag Day on 3 November and 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December. The Flag Garden will welcome visitors from 3 November 2025 until 10 January 2026, offering the public a unique opportunity to share in this national celebration and capture memorable moments using the hashtag #ZayedAndRashid.”

The ‘National Month’ campaign was launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and is organised by Brand Dubai for the second consecutive year in cooperation with government, semi-government, and private-sector partners.

The campaign seeks to coordinate the celebratory activities held across Dubai from UAE Flag Day on 3 November to 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December, highlighting the emirate’s festive atmosphere and paying tribute to the legacy of the Founding Fathers. The #ZayedAndRashid campaign stands out as a central element of the ‘National Month’ campaign, expressing the deep appreciation of the Emirati people for the two leaders whose legacy continues to inspire future generations.

The ‘National Month’ campaign features a diverse line-up of national, community, and cultural activities that provide all segments of society with an opportunity to express their pride in the UAE’s national identity and celebrate these significant occasions.

These celebrations reflect the city’s rich cultural diversity and offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about the UAE’s national achievements.

Visitors to the Flag Garden can share their experience on social media using the hashtags #UAEFlagGarden #ZayedAndRashid.