Emaar, DWTC unveil Terra Gardens at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have advanced their joint venture with the launch of Terra Gardens, building on the successful debut of Expo Living, the master-planned community at Expo City Dubai.

Following the momentum of its first phase, Terra Heights, the introduction of Terra Gardens marks the next milestone in developing a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle destination anchored in Dubai’s long-term urban vision.

Spanning 451,295 square metres, Expo Living is envisioned as an integrated community combining residential, retail, hospitality and commercial elements with thoughtfully curated public spaces and amenities. The latest residential masterplan features five residential communities comprising a total of 3,555 units.

Terra Gardens, the latest community to launch, offers 560 units, with subsequent launches to be announced in due course. Complementing these communities is a central park, outdoor jogging track, cinema and workout stations, including padel courts and volleyball courts. The community is located directly adjacent to Expo Mall - a curated retail, dining and leisure hub at the heart of the development, enabling residents to live, work and connect within one urban destination.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: "With the launch of Terra Gardens, we are taking the next step in realising the vision of Expo Living as a dynamic, sustainable and connected community. Terra Gardens reflects Emaar’s commitment to creating vibrant neighbourhoods that combine modern living with access to nature, leisure, and cultural experiences. We are proud to offer residents a thoughtfully designed environment where they can live, work, and thrive within the heart of Expo City Dubai."

Designed to elevate everyday living, Terra Gardens features a carefully planned network of outdoor, wellness and leisure spaces. Landscaped courtyards, shaded walkways, green parks and fitness facilities form the heart of the community, complemented by jogging tracks, yoga and meditation zones, padel and multi-use sports courts, children’s play areas and a pet park. Together, these amenities create an environment that fosters relaxation, recreation and social connection, with Expo City Dubai’s cultural, leisure and entertainment offerings just minutes away.

Amer Al Farsi, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre said: “Our joint venture with Emaar Properties continues to advance its long-term ambition and forward vision with the integration of Terra Gardens into the Expo Living masterplan.

This milestone marks an important step towards shaping the future of Expo City Dubai, creating a community where residents can live, connect and thrive. By bringing together residential, retail and commercial offerings, we are building a premier community that sets a new benchmark for connected, modern and people-centric urban living.”