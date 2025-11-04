Expo Al Dhaid concludes Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 on high note

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 7th edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 concluded on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid, achieving remarkable success and attracting over 12,000 visitors.

Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, the five-day event reaffirmed its position as a premier regional platform for camping, adventure and outdoor entertainment activities.

This year’s edition brought together around 75 major companies and 200 international brands, showcasing more than 10,000 products across a 2,800-square-metre exhibition space. It featured innovative outdoor and adventure solutions, including the debut of a fully electric off-road vehicle designed for rugged terrains.

Visitors also enjoyed exclusive promotional offers and a variety of entertainment and recreational activities, such as live automotive and motorcycle demonstrations.

The exhibition offered an extensive range of camping and outdoor sports equipment, as well as hunting, fishing and desert gear, creating an ideal destination for shopping and leisure. The event attracted adventure enthusiasts, outdoor travellers and families, further reinforcing its appeal as a leading hub for outdoor recreation.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the strong visitor turnout reaffirmed the exhibition’s growing influence as a key platform for the adventure and outdoor industry.

He noted that innovation remains central to the event’s vision, citing the introduction of the electric off-road vehicle as a milestone in enhancing the visitor experience through advanced technologies and sustainable recreation solutions.