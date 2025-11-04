OpenAI, Amazon sign $38 billion deal for AI computing power

SEATTLE, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- OpenAI and Amazon have signed a $38 billion deal that enables the ChatGPT maker to run its artificial intelligence systems on Amazon's data centres in the United States.

OpenAI will be able to power its AI tools using “hundreds of thousands” of Nvidia's specialised AI chips through Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the deal announced Monday.

“The rapid advancement of AI technology has created unprecedented demand for computing power,” Amazon said in a statement Monday. It said OpenAI “will immediately start utilising AWS compute as part of this partnership, with all capacity targeted to be deployed before the end of 2026, and the ability to expand further into 2027 and beyond.”