Antarctic glacier recorded fastest retreat in modern history in 2022

LOS ANGELES, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hektoria Glacier on the eastern Antarctic Peninsula retreated at the fastest pace recorded in modern history in 2022, according to research published on Monday.

Nearly 50 percent of the glacier disintegrated over two months, a team of researchers found after analysing geophysical data and satellite imagery over time.

Hektoria retreated by about 25 kilometres between January 2022 and March 2023. The retreat included about 8 kilometres lost between November and December 2022.

According to the team, led by researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, the glacier's underlying flat bedrock enabled the glacier to go afloat after it substantially and rapidly thinned, causing it to calve quickly.

"When we flew over Hektoria in early 2024, I couldn't believe the vastness of the area that had collapsed," said lead author Naomi Ochwat. She said that the team's use of satellite data at different time intervals was key to detecting how quickly the retreat happened.

Team member Ted Scambos said that the glacier's retreat "is a bit of a shock - his kind of lighting-fast retreat really changes what's possible for other, larger glaciers on the continent."

"If the same conditions set up in some of the other areas, it could greatly speed up sea level rise from the continent," Scambos added.



