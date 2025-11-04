Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Their Early Years Matter Campaign’

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has launched Their Early Years Matter Campaign, to raise awareness about the importance of the early years of life, from conception to the age of eight.

The campaign underscores that these formative years are the foundation for every child’s lifelong health, learning and wellbeing, and calls on families and the wider community to recognise the power of everyday moments in shaping the future of children and society.

Serving as an educational initiative ahead of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, the campaign will run under the theme "Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-Friendly Emirate" from 17th to 23rd November.

Families can visit www.adecweek.ae to learn more about the campaign and explore upcoming events and activities across the emirate.

The early years represent a unique window of opportunity when a child’s brain undergoes rapid and dynamic development, forming over one million new neural connections every second.

By the age of five, approximately 90 percent of brain development is complete, with children able to recognise at least 10,000 words, reflecting the extraordinary pace of vocabulary growth during this stage.

Research shows that investing in early childhood yields returns of up to 13 percent per year, with every dirham spent potentially saving up to AED22.40 in future costs. When children grow up in environments filled with love, care and safety, they develop emotional resilience and confidence, laying the foundation for strong families and thriving communities.

Early childhood experiences also influence physical and mental health. Proper nutrition, responsive care, and safe environments play a decisive role in supporting lifelong physical and mental health, reducing the risk of chronic illness later in life.

At the same time, the early years lay the groundwork for skills such as focus, adaptability, problem-solving, and cooperation, which are vital for success in school, relationships, and society.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Special Projects & Partnerships, ECA, said, “The early years are where every child’s journey begins and where the foundation of our collective future is built. Through this educational campaign, we aim to inspire parents, caregivers, and the wider community to recognise that by investing in the early years of a child, we are strengthening families, empowering communities, and securing a brighter future for Abu Dhabi.”

ECA emphasised that investing in the early years is a shared societal commitment that requires collaboration across government, private and community sectors to create a nurturing and inclusive environment for every child.

Through Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, the Authority invites everyone to take part in activities across the emirate, celebrating children’s potential and highlighting that every moment spent with them contributes to building a brighter future for Abu Dhabi and generations to come.