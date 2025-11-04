UAE national archery team wins 7 medals at West Asia Archery Championship

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national archery team won seven medals, including three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes, at the 2nd West Asia Archery Championship Qatar 2025, achieving second place overall in the final standings.

The UAE Archery Federation announced that the championship, held in Doha, Qatar, witnessed outstanding performances by the UAE’s male and female athletes.

The national team delegation returned to the UAE last night and was received at Sharjah Airport by Humaid Sabet Al Shamsi, Vice President of the Federation, and Hind Al Hosani, Secretary-General.

The women’s team - Mitha Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Amina Yousef Al Awadhi, and Jumana Ali Al Najjar - claimed gold in the women’s compound team event, while the men’s team - Ali Yaqoub Rangeri, Mansour Saeed Al Ketbi, and Sib Sankar Maity - won gold in the men’s recurve team event.

The UAE also secured gold in the mixed recurve team event, represented by Samiya Odinaeva and Sib Sankar Maity, while Mohammed Saleh bin Amro and Amina Yousef Al Awadhi took silver in the mixed compound team event. Amina Al Awadhi also earned silver in the women’s individual compound event.

The men’s compound team - Mohammed Saleh bin Amro, Yousef Hassan Al Hosani, and Shihab Ahmed Al Saadi - continued the team’s success by winning bronze in the men’s compound category.

Hanadi Khalifa Al Kabouri, President of the UAE Archery Federation, described this continental achievement as a new milestone in the team’s journey of excellence and a qualitative addition to the progress of the national teams over recent years. She reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to its strategic vision of supporting initiatives that enhance the sport’s growth and empower athletes with world-class competitive skills.