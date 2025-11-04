UAEREP showcases pioneering rain enhancement initiatives at symposium in Japan

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium, held recently in Tokyo, Japan.

The event brought together leading experts from diverse disciplines, including meteorology, engineering, mathematical sciences, and humanities and social sciences, to explore the development of weather-control technologies aimed at mitigating increasingly severe typhoons and heavy rainfall.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, delivered a keynote address to open the second day of the Symposium. Her presentation provided a comprehensive overview of UAEREP’s mission, current research activities, and future direction.

She highlighted the global context of water security, the UAE’s rain enhancement timeline, and the strategic components of the rain enhancement program. The presentation also showcased UAEREP’s achievements, technological infrastructure, awardee projects, scientific contributions, and global outreach, among others.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said, “Engaging in global platforms such as the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation and contributing to international efforts that address climate-related risks. Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, we continue to support the development of sustainable solutions that promote long-term water security and climate resilience.”

Alya Al Mazrouei said, “The Symposium’s focus on weather-control technologies aligns closely with UAEREP’s efforts to develop innovative, nature-based solutions that enhance rainfall and support water sustainability, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions. The exchange of knowledge during the session provided an opportunity for researchers involved in Moonshot Goal 8 to gain a deeper understanding of UAEREP’s experimental processes and outcomes, which contributed meaningfully to the broader dialogue on advancing climate-resilient technologies.”

Initiated by the Cabinet Office of Japan, the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium promotes innovative research and development in weather-control technologies. Its overarching goal is to realise a safe and secure society free from the threats of extreme weather disasters by 2050, through the mitigation of increasingly severe typhoons and heavy rainfall.