PureHealth, Dorchester Collection Academy partner to elevate patient experience

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth has announced a strategic partnership with Dorchester Collection Academy, the learning and development arm of the world-renowned luxury hotel group, to redefine patient experience by integrating world-class healthcare and luxury hospitality standards.

As a regional first, this collaboration positions the UAE as a global pioneer in human centred healthcare innovation.

The partnership will introduce the ‘PureHealth Signature Patient Experience’ framework, combining clinical excellence with world-class standards across every patient touchpoint.

Leveraging Dorchester Collection Academy’s expertise in delivering luxury experiences and its acclaimed training programmes, PureHealth will empower its teams to deliver care and create experiences that are clinically exceptional, seamless, dignified and human-centred, inspiring confidence, comfort and trust from first contact to recovery.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “At PureHealth, we believe the future of healthcare lies not just in treating illness, but in elevating the entire human journey of care. Our partnership with Dorchester Collection Academy signals a new era, where the precision of advanced medicine meets the warmth, elegance, and personalisation of luxury hospitality. This visionary model sets a new global standard for what healthcare can and should be: deeply human, emotionally intelligent, and relentlessly innovative. It is a bold step towards creating healthcare experiences that inspire trust, comfort, and dignity, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in reimagining the future of life, wellbeing, and humanity, and ultimately - shaping the future of healthcare innovation.”

By integrating the principles of hospitality into healthcare, the partnership aims to ensure that attentiveness, empathy and compassion are implemented into everyday practice to transform every touchpoint from arrival to recovery. The first phase of the partnership launches with a leadership development programme led by Dorchester Collection Academy.

The workshop will bring together senior PureHealth leaders, including Chief Patient Officers and Directors of Patient Experience, to model empathetic communication, champion patient engagement and enable emotional intelligence across the patient journey.

Following the session, the learnings from this phase of the partnership programme will cascade to more than 400 employees, equipping teams across the PureHealth network to deliver consistent, hospitality-inspired service that deepens trust, comfort and recovery.

Beth Aarons, Global Executive Director, Dorchester Collection Academy, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with PureHealth, a respected leader in their sector, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. This collaboration represents a shared understanding of the importance of delivering an exceptional experience, for the patients as well as for their loved ones. Creating a bespoke Leadership Workshop for the PureHealth brand has been an exciting opportunity for us. Our aim is to support the unique culture of PureHealth by challenging existing paradigms, engaging hearts and minds, while also setting new standards of performance for the future. Galvanising the leadership team is the initial step. This first workshop utilises the Dorchester Collection world-renowned expertise and weaves in the character, attributes and quality of PureHealth, operating as a prominent force within the Middel East. A series of tailor-made learning interventions will follow in the coming months, led by the team at Dorchester Collection Academy.”

Alejandro Helbling, Chief Patient Experience Officer at PureHealth, added, “Emotional care is as essential as physical healing. When patients feel truly heard and supported, trust deepens and recovery outcomes can improve. By partnering with Dorchester Collection Academy, we are fostering a culture of continuous learning and service improvement that truly makes a difference for patients and their families. Our partnership will ensure we are embedding empathy and excellence into everyday care, creating a healthcare culture where compassion drives outcomes.”

This phase marks the first part of a broader collaboration that will extend into design, wellness and culinary programmes inspired by hospitality, further advancing the UAE’s leadership in healthcare innovation and strengthening PureHealth’s culture of excellence.