Global oil, gas demand driven by data centre expansion: Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) continues to grow and evolve in both the quality of participation and the diversity of discussions, with artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology emerging as central themes.

The event, he said, showcases innovative technological solutions that reduce costs and enhance efficiency across the global energy sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei said that the UAE ranks among the top countries worldwide in applying AI technologies, citing a recent Microsoft study that placed the UAE first globally in AI adoption at 59.4 percent, compared to the global average of 15 percent.

He noted that this growth reflects the rapid increase in the number of data centres globally, which require far more energy capacity than currently available. This, he added, introduces new variables into global energy strategies, particularly amid falling costs of wind energy production and battery storage, opening the way for greater expansion of renewable electricity generation.

On global oil and gas demand forecasts for the coming year, Al Mazrouei explained that participants at ADIPEC 2025 highlighted a fourfold increase in global electricity demand to meet the needs of large-scale data centres being developed worldwide, especially in the United States, China and other countries. He noted that the UAE is part of this global race as one of the leading nations in adopting AI technologies.

He added that mega data centres require vast amounts of electricity and cooling, which calls for diversified energy sources to meet their needs, including fossil fuels. He predicted that oil and gas demand would continue to grow in the medium and long term to support these facilities, an opportunity the UAE recognised early under the guidance of its wise leadership by boosting investment across all forms of energy.

As an active member of OPEC and OPEC+, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE continues to contribute to market studies and coordination among member states amid expectations of increased future demand for all types of energy, both conventional and renewable.

He underlined that the UAE gives strong attention to improving energy efficiency in buildings, launching national initiatives and projects across federal buildings in cooperation with local authorities to maximise the use of modern technologies. These efforts, he said, aim to achieve savings of up to 30 percent in consumption and form a key component of the updated National Energy Strategy.

Al Mazrouei stated that the UAE has made significant progress in implementing the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, reflecting its firm commitment to achieving climate neutrality and ensuring energy security and sustainability in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the leadership’s forward-looking approach.

He noted that the UAE has successfully built an integrated energy system based on diversification, efficiency and sustainability, increasing the share of clean energy in the national electricity mix to over 30 percent in 2024 and expanding total installed renewable capacity to more than 6.8 gigawatts. Projects currently under implementation will raise total capacity to 22 gigawatts by 2031.

Al Mazrouei added that solar, nuclear and low-emission hydrogen projects have become core pillars of the national energy system, enabling the UAE to achieve a balanced approach between economic growth and environmental protection. The scale of national investment in clean and renewable energy, he said, reflects the UAE’s confidence in the sector as a key driver of sustainable development and a promising field for future partnerships and investments.

He pointed out that the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 underwent a comprehensive update in 2024 to align with global energy transitions and raise national ambition. The updated strategy now targets 35 percent of electricity generation from clean sources by 2031, up from 32 percent, and aims to more than triple renewable energy output by 2031 compared to 2022 levels.

Al Mazrouei explained that the updated strategy also integrates the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 into the overall energy planning framework, making hydrogen a central component of the country’s path to climate neutrality. The plan focuses on enhancing regional and international electricity interconnection, expanding investment in energy storage and smart grids, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in clean energy.

He reaffirmed that the UAE is moving confidently towards a sustainable energy future based on innovation, international cooperation and a balanced approach between economic growth and environmental preservation, embodying its vision to be a global model for smart and sustainable energy transition.

In a related context, Al Mazrouei participated in the ministerial roundtable on "enhancing energy security and resilience through diversification” during ADIPEC 2025. He outlined the key pillars of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050: diversification, reserve flexibility, affordability and resilience, which support the country’s long-term vision for sustainable development and reliable energy supply through integrated planning, regional cooperation and innovation.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE continues to strengthen its role as a key player in the global energy landscape through a balanced approach that combines energy security with accelerating the clean energy transition, reaffirming the country’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

He concluded that carbon reduction and energy security are complementary goals, not conflicting ones. “The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 demonstrates that decarbonisation enhances energy security by improving system efficiency, sustainability and resilience, laying the foundations for a low-carbon and energy-secure future. The UAE’s diversified energy mix: comprising oil, natural gas, renewables and nuclear power, plays a strategic and integrated role, with renewable energy investment serving as a cornerstone of the strategy,” he said.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that innovation and international cooperation are key pillars of the UAE’s ambition to build a sustainable, resilient and secure energy system for future generations, one that fosters economic and industrial growth and drives the nation’s journey towards climate neutrality.