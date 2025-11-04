DXB LIVE to organise Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 in Manama

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, will organise the Bahrain Coffee Festival 2025 in Manama from 9th to 13th December at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

The event is held in collaboration with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

Marking Bahrain’s first event of its kind, the festival will celebrate the art, culture, and creativity of coffee, bringing together enthusiasts, artisans, and professionals from around the world. Over five days, visitors will enjoy competitions, workshops, cultural experiences, and tasting sessions designed to connect regional and global coffee communities while supporting local brands and tourism growth.

Following the success of the Dubai Coffee Festival 2024, the Bahrain edition extends DXB LIVE’s strategy to expand its flagship events beyond the UAE.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President at DXB LIVE, said the event is a natural continuation of the Dubai Coffee Festival’s success. “This festival represents more than an event; it is a celebration of creativity, community, and collaboration. Through it, we aim to foster connections across the coffee industry and deliver an experience that blends education, entertainment, and culture,” he said.

The programme will include competitions such as the Latte Art Championship, Coffee Tasting Challenge, Speed Barista Race, Home Brewers Contest, and Best Milk Coffee Award. A range of workshops will also be held on topics including brewing techniques, flavour profiling, roasting fundamentals, café startups, and packaging design.

Visitors will experience live coffee art sessions, Arabic coffee demonstrations, dessert pairings, and a mini coffee museum tracing the history of the beverage. The festival will also host “Coffee Around the World” tastings, sustainability talks, a documentary screening, and a Coffee and Music Lounge blending aroma, flavour, and sound.