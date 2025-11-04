Al Marar leads UAE delegation to Ministerial Meeting on Gaza held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza, which was held in Istanbul on 3rd November 2025.

The meeting was hosted by the Republic of Türkiye, with the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, participants discussed the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip, efforts to establish peace in the region, the implementation of Trump’s peace plan, and the subsequent Sharm El-Sheikh announcement. Furthermore, the participants affirmed the importance of continuous efforts aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.