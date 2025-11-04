SEC approves Department of Municipal Affairs general structure

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

The Council discussed various topics concerning the government's financial results and the update of government procedures to keep pace with the growth witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in diverse vital sectors.​

The Council reviewed the report on the results of the performance of the general budget and the outputs of activities for the first half of 2025 across various sectors, namely the social development sector, the government administration sector, the infrastructure sector, the capital projects sector, and the economic development sector, stressing the support of all entities to achieve the strategic goals and plans in a way that reflects on the development of government work.

The report included a statement comparing the actual expenses and revenues of government and independent departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah for the fiscal year 2025, contrasting them with the previous year. It also detailed the completion rates of the targeted outputs for the first half at the level of government entities, in addition to the growth rates in vital sectors. This reflects the financial balance and the wise policies pursued by the Emirate in managing its resources, as well as enhancing the efficiency of financial performance to ensure the sustainability of development and the advancement of services provided to the community.

The Council approved the overall organisational structure of the Department of Municipal Affairs, which facilitates the Department's work and enables it to perform its entrusted tasks. It aligns with the ongoing development of the organisational frameworks and foundations of various government departments and agencies, directing the Council to conclude its legislative session.