University of Stavanger wins $1 Million Human Energy Health & Wellbeing Award

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Norway-based University of Stavanger has been awarded the US$1 Million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award for pioneering innovative solutions that advance mental and physical health across the global energy workforce.

The US$1 million Human Energy Award, powered by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), Burjeel Holdings, and supported by Prometheus Medical International, was presented during a ceremony at ADIPEC 2025.

The award was presented to the winner by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, and senior leaders from across the global Energy sector.

The winning initiative by the University of Stavanger, developed in partnership with Equinor, one of the world's largest offshore operators, allows on-site medics in isolated environments to perform real-time diagnostic imaging under remote expert supervision.

During the ceremony, India-based Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and UAE-headquartered NMDC Group also received awards in the Highly Commended Categories in recognition of their efforts in raising levels of health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was awarded for establishing the first scientific, workplace-wide mental health initiative in India's energy sector, surveying over 4,400 employees and deploying precision-targeted interventions in partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

NMDC Group won the commended category for their comprehensive wellbeing framework reaching 10,000 personnel, integrating clinical screening with evidence-based mental health support and year-round health campaigns across operational sites.

The Award attracted 100+ worldwide registraions, evaluated against five criteria: Impact on Employee Health & Wellbeing, Innovation & Uniqueness, Holistic Approach, Employee Engagement & Participation, and Sustainability with Long-Term Vision. The initiative aligns with the UAE's 'We The UAE 2031 Vision' and 'National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031', positioning the nation as a global platform for human-centric innovation.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and Founder of RPM, said, “Employee wellbeing is not merely institutional commitment — it is an integrated development strategy. The initiatives recognised today demonstrate that investing in people directly enhances productivity, sustainability, and innovation. I congratulate the organisations on reaching tens of thousands of Energy sector employees with evidence-based, scalable solutions that will set new industry standards.”

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM, said, “The scale and diversity of impact represented by the Human Energy Award winners is remarkable. From pioneering mental health governance frameworks serving thousands, to remote diagnostic technology transforming offshore healthcare, to comprehensive wellbeing programs embedded in daily operations—these initiatives prove that human health and organisational excellence are inseparable. They represent the future of the Energy sector.”