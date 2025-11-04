Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Arab Parliament President

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, and Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Attaché of Education and Science at the UAE Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, who came to greet the RAK Ruler.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on the efforts of the Arab Parliament to enhance joint Arab action and strengthen mechanisms of cooperation and integration among Arab parliaments, contributing to stability, development and prosperity for Arab nations.

The discussions also covered the role of UAE educational attachés in promoting academic and scientific cooperation between the UAE and brotherly and friendly countries, as well as their support for Emirati students abroad in achieving academic excellence and innovation.

The meeting also touched on several topics of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation in parliamentary and educational fields in line with the UAE’s vision of human development and its efforts to strengthen its standing in knowledge and innovation.

Al Yammahi and Sheikh Dr. Al Mulla expressed their deep appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praising his development vision, continuous support for joint Arab cooperation, and his commitment to advancing education and innovation, which enhance the UAE’s position regionally and internationally.