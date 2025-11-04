UOS to host Arab-German Science Conference 2025

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), the university is finalising preparations to host the Arab-German Conference on Science and Humanities, scheduled to take place from 17th to 20th November 2025.

The event will bring together more than 100 leading researchers and academics from over 40 universities and research institutions across the Arab world and Germany.

Organised in collaboration with the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), the four-day conference will include sessions at the University of Khorfakkan on its third day. The initiative is supported by leading institutions such as the United Arab Emirates University, Sultan Qaboos University, Cambridge University, Technical University of Munich, and Cairo University.

The conference aims to enhance research collaboration and open new pathways for scientific partnerships between Arab and German universities and research centres. It will encompass a wide range of disciplines including health sciences, technology and space, innovation, sustainable smart cities, and social and human sciences.

A main goal of the event is to empower young researchers to establish long-term collaborative networks, share expertise, and develop joint initiatives that address common global and regional research challenges.

The conference will bring together university presidents, experts, and specialists from across the UAE, Germany, and the Arab region, along with representatives from UNESCO and the World Bank.

Prominent speakers include Prof Thomas Silveira (Harvard University), Professor Claudia Derichs (Humboldt University, Germany), Dr Gina El Feki (President of the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, Egypt), Dr Bassam Alam Eldin (Director of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah), Dr Mohamed Yahya (Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mauritania), and Dr Erik Hansalik (German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space).

The four-day event will feature scientific sessions and interactive workshops that examine key themes such as water sustainability, the role of higher education institutions in international partnerships, innovation in space exploration, and universities’ contributions to sustainable development.

As a strategic international platform, the conference will encourage dialogue among young Arab and German scientists, promoting collaborative research that supports sustainable growth and the exchange of global knowledge.

Based in Berlin, the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA) acts as a vital link connecting young Arab researchers with German academic institutions. AGYA also maintains a regional office in Egypt and plans to establish a new office at the University of Sharjah, which will supervise its activities within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.