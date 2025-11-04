Dubai Health welcomes renowned heart surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health welcomed world-renowned heart surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub during his visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Al Jalila Foundation, where he toured the research centres and learned about programs and projects within Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system.

He was received by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, and Chairperson of the MBRU Council.

Also in attendance were Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, along with a number of Dubai Health leaders.

Professor Yacoub was accompanied by his daughter, Lisa Magdi Yacoub; Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Jewellery Group; and Francis White, CEO of Heart Biotech.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said, “We are honoured to welcome Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, a world-renowned heart surgeon and distinguished humanitarian. His visit strengthens Dubai Health’s role in the medical and academic fields and reaffirms our mission to advance health for humanity. It also highlights our commitment to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and elevate quality of life, in line with the vision of our leadership, which places people at the heart of development and growth.”

Professor Yacoub praised the remarkable progress made by Dubai Health and its continued efforts to elevate the standards of healthcare and medical research.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said, “We were privileged to host Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, whose visit reflects our vision to foster meaningful collaborations that advance medical research and position Dubai as a global hub for healthcare excellence.”

He added, “The visit further reinforces our efforts to build an integrated, dynamic infrastructure that empowers clinicians and researchers to deliver comprehensive and human-centred care.”

Professor Magdi Yacoub was warmly greeted by members of the Dubai Health family, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to science and humanity. The visit provided a unique opportunity to engage with a globally respected visionary whose lifelong contributions have transformed the field of cardiac surgery.