DICM 2025 opens with strong global participation

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Content Market (DICM) 2025 opened today at Madinat Jumeirah with a vibrant showcase of international collaboration, creativity, and opportunity.

The event welcomed more than 250 buyers and over 90 exhibitors from 50 countries, reaffirming its position as the MENA region’s leading platform for content distribution, co-production, and creative exchange.

Supported by leading partners including LG as Display Partner, TRT and Globo as Sponsors, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce as Coffee Break Sponsor, KOCCA as Buyers’ Lounge Sponsor, Parrot Analytics as Knowledge Partner, and Emirates as Official Airline, DICM 2025 highlighted the growing global influence of Dubai’s media and entertainment industry.

Tariq Al Madani, CEO of INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, said DICM continues to strengthen its role as a hub for creativity and business development. “Dubai International Content Market is a vital platform connecting global decision-makers in media and entertainment. Each year, we see more international participation, reflecting Dubai’s position as a leading destination for content creation and market expansion,” he said.

The opening keynote, presented by Parrot Analytics’ Global Vice-President of Partner Insights Amit Devani, focused on “Unlocking Sports ROI: An 8-Step Demand-Driven Framework,” outlining data-driven strategies to enhance audience engagement and returns across sports and entertainment.

Throughout the day, DICM Talks featured insightful sessions on the evolving global media landscape, including “Ramadan and Beyond: The Year-Round Content Formula for Success,” “Inside the Mind of a Commissioner: Trends, Needs, and Deal-Making,” and “Stories in Seconds: How Micro Drama and Social Platforms Are Redefining Storytelling.”

Meanwhile, the Buyers’ Lounge hosted hundreds of pre-scheduled meetings between buyers, co-producers, and distributors, underscoring DICM’s growing role as a catalyst for regional and international partnerships.

The event also introduced its first-ever “Spotlight Stories: The Pitching Challenge,” celebrating original MENA storytelling. Finalists presented projects to a jury including Madonna Khafaja, Ali Ghamlouch, Michel Zreik, and Badih Fattouh, with the winner receiving the DICM Spotlight Stories Award and an opportunity to collaborate with producers and platforms.

The day concluded with Fabric’s keynote, “Bridging Worlds: How MENA Productions Are Going Global,” delivered by Federico Eberhardt, highlighting how technology is enabling regional producers to reach new international audiences.

As the first day closed, DICM 2025 set a high tone for collaboration and creativity, reflecting Dubai’s growing prominence as a global hub for content and entertainment innovation.