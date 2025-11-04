ADNOC Logistics & Services: Powering UAE’s global energy maritime logistics with purpose, performance

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a global maritime hub. In support of the UAE and ADNOC vision, ADNOC Logistics & Services is accelerating its transformational growth journey and leading the way as a global energy maritime logistics company.

Under the visionary of Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, the Company has evolved from a regional logistics operator in 2019 into a global maritime logistics powerhouse, driving strategic growth, industrial development and shareholder value.

“With our strategic location, we have always believed that our expertise could serve as a launchpad for global leadership. Today, ADNOC L&S operates in 19 cities across 50 countries, serving over 100 customers. That’s not just growth – it’s strategic expansion,” Al Masabi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during ADIPEC 2025.

This expansion has been driven by a series of bold, calculated moves. ADNOC L&S acquired Navig8 and Zakher Marine International, formed the AW Shipping joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group, and commissioned the construction of advanced energy-efficient vessels to meet rising global energy demand.

These strategic expansions have not only strengthened the Company’s global footprint but also reinforced its commitment to national industrial development.

He noted that the ADNOC L&S owned fleet has more than doubled since 2019 – from 150 vessels to over 340 today with 23 vessels under construction. “We are projecting over US$10 billion in long-term revenue. This is how we scale with purpose,” he explained.

But ADNOC L&S’s growth is not just about size—it’s about value. The Company’s valuation has soared from US$1 billion in 2019 to over US$12 billion today, supported by more than US$10 billion in strategic investments. Between 2021 and 2024, net profit grew at a compound annual rate of 143 percent, and EBITDA margins more than doubled— from 14 to 32 percent.

“Financial resilience is our foundation, In the first half of 2025 alone, we generated over US$600 million in operating free cash flow. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is just 0.85x, giving us the capacity to continue investing in future growth,” Al Masabi said.

This financial strength has enabled ADNOC L&S to deliver consistent and growing returns to shareholders. In October 2025, the Company raised its dividend to US$325 million, a 20 percent increase over the previous year. From 2026 through 2030, dividends are set to grow by at least 5 percent annually, reaching a culminative target of US$2.2 billion.

“Starting in the third quarter of 2025, dividends will be paid quarterly. Our goal is to deliver consistent, predictable returns to our shareholders,” Al Masabi confirmed.

A recent decision by ADNOC to increase the Company’s free float to 22 percent, has paved the way for potential inclusion in the MSCI Index this month–an event that could trigger over US$200 million in passive inflows. Trading volumes have doubled, and 18 leading analysts have issued a consensus BUY rating. “We’re not just a logistics company—we’re a high-performance investment story,” Al Masabi said.

Al Masabi said that embracing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies is another core pillar of ADNOC L&S’s innovative strategy. As an AI-native integrated logistics company, ADNOC L&S leverages solutions like AI ILMS, a smart routing and scheduling platform that revolutionises offshore logistics planning, Smart Port, the GCC’s first AI-powered port operations platform, and ShipWatch, a real-time voyage and fuel management platform. These are complemented by implementation of drone technologies for operations efficiency and HSE monitoring.

“We don’t just use AI; simply we’re redefining the future of energy maritime logistics through smart solutions that deliver real impact in efficiency, safety, and sustainability.”

Locally, ADNOC L&S remains deeply committed to the UAE’s economic development. In 2025, the Company delivered 91.7 percent in-country value, reinvesting US$1.4 billion into the national economy. Thirty-one vessels were built locally, creating over 300 jobs and strengthening the country’s industrial base.

ADNOC L&S is a strategic enabler of ADNOC Group’s industrial, energy, and sustainability ambitions. Through infrastructure development, long-term partnerships, and digital transformation, the Company anchors the UAE’s chemicals and petrochemicals export strategy, strengthens offshore logistics, and drives innovation across the energy value chain.

The Company recently signed a 50-year agreement with TA’ZIZ to develop the country’s first port for diversified chemicals —expected to generate more than US$1.3 billion in revenue over 27 years —and a US$531 million strategic deal with Borouge to accelerate petrochemical exports. It also enables offshore excellence across Haila, Ghasha, and G Island.

"Through long-term partnerships, smart port technologies, and integrated offshore capabilities, ADNOC L&S transforms logistics into a strategic lever for national growth, resilience, and sustainability—enabling the UAE’s industrial ambitions and building the future of energy maritime logistics from Abu Dhabi to the world, with purpose, performance, and pride. That is innovation with impact." Al Masabi concluded.