Dubai Police secure 92.3 million travellers, 2.88 million tonnes of cargo in 2024

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners, secured 92.3 million passengers and 2.88 million tonnes of cargo at Dubai International Airport in 2024, marking the 11th consecutive year of record-breaking operational performance and excellence in global civil aviation security.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the Department exemplifies world-class specialised security operations. “It features an advanced system built on technology, expertise, and human efficiency, enabling the secure and seamless movement of millions of travellers and cargo every year,” he said.

He added that Dubai International Airport reflects the emirate’s vision to be a global aviation hub and key link between East and West, driving economic growth and achieving record travel and cargo volumes despite global challenges.

Al Marri highlighted that Dubai Police has long prioritised airport security by deploying smart systems and innovative strategies that align with national and international aviation safety standards, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all passengers.

The statement was made during an inspection visit to the General Department of Airport Security, attended by Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; and several senior officials.

The Department achieved a 100 percent success rate on its strategic performance indicators for the fourth consecutive year, completing 92 strategic and operational goals, and meeting all national and international civil aviation security standards as confirmed in internal and external audits.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre was recognised as a global leader in aviation security training, earning three international accreditations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airports Council International (ACI), alongside three national and five technical certifications.

The centre employs 79 specialised trainers, including experts in inspection technology, accessibility, and hazardous materials, with five ICAO-certified instructors. In 2024, it trained more than 42,000 employees, qualified nearly 3,000 inspectors, and collaborated with six strategic partners.

The Department recorded 12,718 security seizures last year and secured 35 external events. It also outlined a strategic plan for 2025–2033, aligned with national security goals, focusing on readiness for Al Maktoum International Airport, smart infrastructure, and advanced training.

At the end of his visit, Al Marri commended the Department’s leadership and staff for their role in maintaining Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for safety, innovation, and sustainability in aviation security.