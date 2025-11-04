Latifa bint Mohammed reviews progress on ICOM Dubai 2025 preparations with key strategic partners

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with key government and private sector partners to review the latest progress and preparations for the upcoming 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums, ‘ICOM Dubai 2025,’ taking place from 11–17 November 2025 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa commended the joint efforts of all participating entities in ensuring seamless coordination ahead of the conference, which is set to bring together more than 4,500 international delegates, museum professionals, and cultural leaders from around the world.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed that hosting ICOM Dubai 2025 marks a defining milestone in Dubai’s cultural journey, reinforcing its position as a global cultural hub. She also underscored that this international gathering reflects the emirate’s growing role as a bridge for cultural dialogue between nations and as a model for how cities can use culture to inspire connection, creativity, and progress.

The meeting brought together senior representatives of key entities supporting the conference, including Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee; Abdulrahman Adhed Rashid Adhed Almehairi, Assistant Director-General of Crown Prince Protocol and Ceremonial Affairs at Dubai Department of Protocol; Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – du; Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of The Public Transport Agency at RTA; Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre; Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture; and Ahmad Almazrooei, Director of Ceremonies and Protocol Department at Dubai Department of Protocol.

ICOM Dubai 2025, held under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ will explore how museums worldwide can evolve into spaces for learning, dialogue, and innovation.

With over 60,000 members across 139 countries and territories, ICOM unites museum professionals from all fields, including curators, conservators, educators, researchers, and directors — an extensive network that enables ICOM to champion museums and their role in societal development, sustainability, and cultural preservation. The organisation's mission is grounded in the belief that museums play a vital role in shaping a better, more inclusive world.