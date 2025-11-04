Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah showcases logistics services in energy sector at ADIPEC 2025

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), the world’s leading energy event, held from 3rd to 6th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’.

The event brings together more than 45 ministers, 250 CEOs, and a distinguished lineup of global experts and decision-makers from the energy, finance, and technology sectors.

During the exhibition, HFZA will highlight Sharjah’s position as a leading economic and investment destination in the energy sector, supported by its integrated business environment and advanced infrastructure that cater to the needs of investors across various industries.

At its stand, the free zone will showcase its strategic advantages, world-class logistics ecosystem, and innovative investment solutions that have strengthened Hamriyah Free Zone’s position as an attractive hub for the energy, oil, and petrochemical industries.

The Hamriyah Free Zone is recognised as the second-largest petrochemical hub in the UAE, hosting a group of leading global companies operating in this vital sector within a dedicated petrochemical industrial zone.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, stressed that HFZA’s participation in ADIPEC 2025 aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s and the Middle East’s leading industrial hubs.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the significance of ADIPEC as a unique global platform that brings together innovators, investors, and industry experts to shape the future of the energy sector.

He noted that HFZA views the exhibition as a strategic opportunity to exchange expertise and explore new avenues of collaboration with major international energy companies, particularly in areas such as carbon reduction, logistics innovation, and renewable energy technologies, further cementing Sharjah’s reputation on the global industrial landscape.

Al Mazrouei added that Hamriyah Free Zone will continue to develop an innovative and efficient investment ecosystem that combines operational excellence with sustainable innovation and promotes digital solutions to enhance the investor experience in line with the Sharjah Government’s vision of building a knowledge-based and diversified economy.

He emphasised that HFZA’s participation in ADIPEC 2025 demonstrates its commitment to supporting industrial growth, expanding global partnerships, and strengthening Sharjah’s role as a preferred investment destination across vital sectors, as well as a regional hub for sustainable innovation in energy and logistics.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors from 172 countries, featuring the participation of over 2,250 exhibitors, 54 national and international oil companies and energy institutions, and 1,800 expert speakers across 12 conference programmes attended by over 16,500 participants.

The event provides a vital platform for building strategic relationships with key industry stakeholders, bringing together global leaders and policymakers to discuss strategies to meet the world’s growing energy demand, build a resilient energy ecosystem, and expand sustainable solutions that drive progress for all.