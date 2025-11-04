Bentley Reid announces DIFC office opening

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Bentley Reid, the employee-owned wealth manager, today announced the opening of its Dubai office, Bentley Reid (DIFC) Limited.

The company is incorporated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has been granted a Category 4 regulatory licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), securing an office in the DIFC’s new Funds Centre.

Commenting on the opening, Peter Clark, CEO, said, “We are thrilled to build on the firm’s growth of the past few years. Bentley Reid has been helping high and ultra-high-net-worth international families with their wealth management needs for over 40 years. Our vast experience with expat clients in Hong Kong, in particular, makes opening a Middle East office a natural next step.”

He added, “We believe our discreet and highly personalised, service-led approach will appeal in what is clearly a fast-growing market.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Bentley Reid to DIFC’s vibrant and growing financial community. Originally founded in Hong Kong with a strong UK and European presence today, Bentley Reid’s decision to establish a presence in the Centre reflects DIFC’s continued appeal to respected wealth and investment managers with a global mandate. We look forward to supporting Bentley Reid as they expand their footprint and connect with the opportunities available from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s leading financial centre.”